UAE National Day: Sharjah cops to prevent gatherings near malls, other public areas

More than 180 patrols were deployed by the Sharjah Police on Sunday to ensure safety and security before and during the National Day holidays in the emirate. The deployment of patrols is part of the police department's comprehensive action plan and traffic safety measures. The police will target the areas of public gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sharjah Police will increase the number of patrols further on the first and second day of the celebrations and the teams will be fanned out in traffic hot spots to facilitate smooth vehicular flow. Police patrols will also be stepped up near shopping malls and various sites to check crowding and ensure social distancing.

A top official with the Sharjah Police said that comprehensive security measures are in place to handle gatherings during the holidays. "People should comply with anti-Covid guidelines."

The traffic and patrols department urged all motorists and road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and follow the guidelines posted on social media sites of the Sharjah Police.

The officials asked the public to directly report authorities in case they encounter any illegal acts on the toll-free numbers: 999 for emergencies, and 901 for non-emergency cases.

