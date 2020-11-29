UAE National Day: Sharjah cops to prevent gatherings near malls, other public areas
Police patrols will also be stepped up near shopping malls and various sites to check crowding and ensure social distancing.
More than 180 patrols were deployed by the Sharjah Police on Sunday to ensure safety and security before and during the National Day holidays in the emirate. The deployment of patrols is part of the police department's comprehensive action plan and traffic safety measures. The police will target the areas of public gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
The Sharjah Police will increase the number of patrols further on the first and second day of the celebrations and the teams will be fanned out in traffic hot spots to facilitate smooth vehicular flow. Police patrols will also be stepped up near shopping malls and various sites to check crowding and ensure social distancing.
A top official with the Sharjah Police said that comprehensive security measures are in place to handle gatherings during the holidays. "People should comply with anti-Covid guidelines."
The traffic and patrols department urged all motorists and road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and follow the guidelines posted on social media sites of the Sharjah Police.
The officials asked the public to directly report authorities in case they encounter any illegal acts on the toll-free numbers: 999 for emergencies, and 901 for non-emergency cases.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
Emirates ID, UAE passport designs to change
The current passports and Emirates IDs will be replaced in phases. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai expat threatens to destroy restaurant if...
The 40-year-old accused threatened to destroy the place entirely,... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man fined Dh10k for filing bogus cop complaint...
He had claimed she kidnapped their daughters and housemaid READ MORE
-
News
UAE National Day: Free parking announced in Abu...
Motorists have been reminded to adhere to Mawaqif regulations and not ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews