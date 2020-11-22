News
UAE private sector holiday for National Day, Commemoration Day announced

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 22, 2020
Long weekend for public, private sector workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in UAE has announced a three-day paid holiday for all private sector establishments, institutions, and entities, from December 1 until December 3. Earlier today, the three-day holiday for the public sector was also announced.

The holiday is to mark the occasions of UAE Commemoration Day and the 49th UAE National Day.

The announcement regarding the same was made by the authority on its official Twitter account.




