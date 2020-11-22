UAE private sector holiday for National Day, Commemoration Day announced

Long weekend for public, private sector workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in UAE has announced a three-day paid holiday for all private sector establishments, institutions, and entities, from December 1 until December 3. Earlier today, the three-day holiday for the public sector was also announced.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announces a three-day paid holiday for all private sector establishments, institutions, and entities, from December 1 until December 3, on the occasions of UAE Commemoration Day and the 49th UAE National Day. #MOHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/QWJye9sFGB — MOHRE_UAE (@MOHRE_UAE) November 22, 2020

The holiday is to mark the occasions of UAE Commemoration Day and the 49th UAE National Day.

The announcement regarding the same was made by the authority on its official Twitter account.