UAE private sector holiday for National Day, Commemoration Day announced
Long weekend for public, private sector workers.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in UAE has announced a three-day paid holiday for all private sector establishments, institutions, and entities, from December 1 until December 3. Earlier today, the three-day holiday for the public sector was also announced.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announces a three-day paid holiday for all private sector establishments, institutions, and entities, from December 1 until December 3, on the occasions of UAE Commemoration Day and the 49th UAE National Day. #MOHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/QWJye9sFGB— MOHRE_UAE (@MOHRE_UAE) November 22, 2020
The holiday is to mark the occasions of UAE Commemoration Day and the 49th UAE National Day.
Plan your holidays: 5-day weekend coming up for UAE residents
5-day holiday in UAE: Top 12 best getaways for residents
5-day UAE weekend: Safe destinations for residents to travel to
The announcement regarding the same was made by the authority on its official Twitter account.
