UAE: Public holidays announced for National Day, Commemoration Day

Filed on November 22, 2020 | Last updated on November 22, 2020 at 12.11 pm

Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

The UAE has announced holidays for public sector workers to mark the 49th National Day and Commemoration Day, earlier known as Martyrs' Day.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, public holidays for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day for federal government employees will be from Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3. Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Plan your holidays: 5-day weekend coming up for UAE residents

5-day holiday in UAE: Top 12 best getaways for residents

5-day UAE weekend: Safe destinations for residents to travel to