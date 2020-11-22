UAE: Public holidays announced for National Day, Commemoration Day
Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
The UAE has announced holidays for public sector workers to mark the 49th National Day and Commemoration Day, earlier known as Martyrs' Day.
According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, public holidays for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day for federal government employees will be from Tuesday, December 1 until Thursday, December 3. Work will resume on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Plan your holidays: 5-day weekend coming up for UAE residents
5-day holiday in UAE: Top 12 best getaways for residents
5-day UAE weekend: Safe destinations for residents to travel to
Commemoration Day & the 49th National Day holiday for the United Arab Emirates in the Federal Government— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) November 22, 2020
From Tuesday December 1st until Thursday December 3rd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/0Yxz4Z8ILS
Entertainment
