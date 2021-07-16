Eid in Abu Dhabi: Kids, elderly not allowed to attend public prayers
Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee announces precautionary measures for Eid Al Adha prayers
Children under 12 years of age and those above 60 years are not permitted to attend public Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi, authorities announced on Friday.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee announced precautionary measures for Eid Al Adha prayers in a tweet.
ALSO READ>>> Eid Al Adha: Abu Dhabi announces Covid safety measures for social activities
All the updated Covid-19 rules in Dubai amid Eid Al Adha
Those with chronic illnesses or respiratory symptoms and individuals living with patients undergoing Covid-19 treatment are also barred from attending public prayers.
The committee also urged those attending public Eid prayers to avoid gathering, shaking hands, or offering greetings in the traditional manner before or after the Eid prayer.
