Eid Al Adha: Abu Dhabi announces Covid safety measures for social activities
Authorities urge residents to avoid social gatherings and opt for virtual interaction with friends or family.
The local authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced several Covid-19 precautionary measures to be taken while conducting social activities during Eid Al Adha.
The six-day long public holiday will start from Monday and community members are expected to organise parties, outings, night camps, and hiking with family, relatives and friends. However, huge spikes in new virus cases were noticed after the previous three public holidays.
A slew of new initiatives have already been announced by the authorities, including the return of the national sterlisation programme and capacity limits in restaurants and cafes.
On Friday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, along with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, approved general preventive and precautionary measures to protect public health and the community's safety during Eid Al Adha.
“Extend Eid greetings and wishes using online communication platforms. Avoid social gatherings, and instead opt to interact with friends and family virtually,” the Committee said.
“Senior citizens, and those who suffering from chronic conditions should limit outings whenever possible. Avoid giving gifts, especially money to children. Send money digitally to avoid bank visits.”
The Committee urged community members to follow all precautionary measures, including practising frequent hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing.
