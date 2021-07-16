All the updated Covid-19 rules in Dubai amid Eid Al Adha

Several rules are in effect amid a spike in cases in the UAE.

Multiple rules are in place around Dubai to help curb the spread of Covid-19 amid a recent spike in cases.

As Eid Al Adha approaches, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has allowed the traditional prayers to continue this year. It has also specified the Covid safety rules that worshippers must adhere to strictly.

>> The maximum period of the post-prayer sermon is limited to 15 minutes.

>> Doors of musallahs and mosques will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the prayer.

>> The places of worship will be closed immediately after the prayer.

>> Worshippers need to bring their own prayer mats. Social distancing stickers will be placed.

>> Covid-positive individuals and close contacts are strictly forbidden from attending the prayers.

>> Those aged below 12 and above 60 are advised to offer the prayer at home.

>> Access will not be granted to service facilities like washrooms, ablution areas and water dispensers.

>> The traditional practice of handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden.

>> Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.

Several regulations are still in place in general in Dubai, changing over the course of the pandemic.

>> Live entertainment and activities are allowed for a trial period of one month, beginning June 6, which the government may extend.

>> Hotels can be at full occupancy, while entertainment venues can increase capacity to 70 per cent.

>> Weddings can be held with up to 100 people at venues and hotels. However, all staff and guests must be vaccinated.

>> Weddings held in homes are allowed to accommodate a maximum of 30 guests.

>> Brunches are allowed again.

>> In-person graduation ceremonies for private high school pupils in Dubai are permitted this year.

>> 10 people can sit at a table at one time at restaurants and six at cafes.

>> Concerts, sports spectator events and social and institutional events are permitted, provided the audience, participants and staff are all vaccinated.

>> The maximum attendance for large public events that require permits is now 1,500 for indoor events and 2,500 for outdoor events.

>> Face masks are mandatory in public and private gatherings, and people are required to maintain a physical distance of two metres from others.

>> Women's prayer rooms in mosques have reopened after closing in March last year.