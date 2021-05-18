Dubai's Covid restrictions eased: Vaccinated residents rejoice

Happy days are expected to be back again, as normalcy limps back amid a gradual easing of restrictions.

Dubai residents expressed happiness and relief, as the Emirate announced a relaxation of rules on a series of events and activities that were earlier suspended due to a consistent rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases since the beginning of this year.

Sherry Aggarwal, a public relations consultant, welcomed the heartening news for the event industry. “Fewer restrictions will give us a platform to kickstart events properly again. Previously, we were not able to plan events involving a larger number of people owing to Covid-19 safety measures. Now, we can plan bigger events that have been allowed as per the new guidelines. We can think of better ideas to promote brands, host media and blogger events, and host activities and meet-ups with all vaccinated participants.”

Christian Wuenscher, a German expatriate living in Dubai and a personal trainer and food coach, expressed his joy as the emirate heralded its bid to ‘open with care’ while complying with all safety measures.

“I’m very happy that Dubai is taking precautionary measures and opening up gradually. It’s good to see that people are abiding by the rules and acting in a disciplined manner. I’ve noticed that an increasing number of people are getting vaccinated as they learn more about the importance of its benefits. Such measures of opening up Dubai with care will encourage other emirates to follow suit,” he said.

Wuenscher, who, along with his wife, took the Covid-19 jab a month ago, said vaccination is the need of the hour and is crucial to beat the pandemic. “I hope the UAE manages to keep its Covid-19 cases low — just like it is has since Eid Al Fitr — and as we’re approaching the launch of Expo 2020 on October 1.

"I’m so happy to see the city get back to normal and the country has done an exceptionally good job in vaccinating over 70 per cent of its residents," he added. "The restrictions were required to help the economy bounce back and it’s important to take all precautions to keep the momentum going.”

Supriya Singhal, an Indian expatriate and homemaker, said the news of Dubai’s bid to relax rules brightened up her day.

“We have waited a long time to meet up with our loved ones. I feel we can have such happy moments back once again now. My family and I got ourselves vaccinated early on, in the hope of keeping ourselves and our folks safe. I’m glad we can now meet up with our vaccinated friends. I believe this will encourage others in my circle to also get vaccinated and be safe."

Singhal said she and her family had also avoided taking staycations for a long time and stayed mostly indoors, but the news of all hotel staff having been vaccinated augured well for an opportunity to indulge in such outdoor activities.