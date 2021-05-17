Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: 5 events, activities open to only vaccinated residents in Dubai

Sahim Salim/Dubai
Filed on May 17, 2021
Photo: Wam

The decision was announced on Monday.


Authorities in Dubai are opening up events and venues to residents and visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19. With new Covid safety announcements made on Monday, May 17, the Emirate is ensuring that event organisers, staff and spectators remain safe from the pandemic.

As per announcements made by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Monday, here is the full list of events and venues that would need performers, organisers or attendees (or all three) to be vaccinated against the coronavirus:

>> Live entertainment and activities: They can be held in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month (extendable) if performers and entertainers have received the jab.

>> Concerts and events: Concerts and events like gala dinners and award ceremonies can be held if attendees and participants have been vaccinated.

>> Weddings: With attendance capped at 100 for wedding venues/hotels, all attendees and staff should have received the vaccine.

ALSO READ:

Covid: Dubai announces revised safety measures for events, activities

>> Bars: All customers and staff should have received the vaccine.

>> Sports events: Fans and spectators will be able to attend sports events provided all attendees, participants and staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dubai aims to vaccinate 100 per cent of all target groups by the end of 2021. Two Covid-19 vaccines are currently available in Dubai: Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm.

Additionally, all those who are scheduled to receive the second dose of their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to receive it.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210330&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210339985&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 