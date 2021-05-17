Covid-19: 5 events, activities open to only vaccinated residents in Dubai

The decision was announced on Monday.

Authorities in Dubai are opening up events and venues to residents and visitors who are vaccinated against Covid-19. With new Covid safety announcements made on Monday, May 17, the Emirate is ensuring that event organisers, staff and spectators remain safe from the pandemic.

As per announcements made by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Monday, here is the full list of events and venues that would need performers, organisers or attendees (or all three) to be vaccinated against the coronavirus:

>> Live entertainment and activities: They can be held in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month (extendable) if performers and entertainers have received the jab.

>> Concerts and events: Concerts and events like gala dinners and award ceremonies can be held if attendees and participants have been vaccinated.

>> Weddings: With attendance capped at 100 for wedding venues/hotels, all attendees and staff should have received the vaccine.

>> Bars: All customers and staff should have received the vaccine.

>> Sports events: Fans and spectators will be able to attend sports events provided all attendees, participants and staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dubai aims to vaccinate 100 per cent of all target groups by the end of 2021. Two Covid-19 vaccines are currently available in Dubai: Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm.

Additionally, all those who are scheduled to receive the second dose of their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to receive it.