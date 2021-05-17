Dubai: Bars to reopen, weddings, events to resume; guests, staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19

Capacity at hotels, restaurants increased.

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced updated precautionary measures for events and activities, effective from May 17, 2021.

According to the revised measures, live entertainment and activities are allowed in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month (extendable) starting May 17. The latest precautionary measures must be observed, and performers and entertainers should be vaccinated against Covid-19.

All entertainment facilities and venues can have an increased capacity of 70 per cent, while hotels can raise their occupancy ceiling to 100 per cent.

The Supreme Committee stressed that it continues to be mandatory for people attending events and activities to wear face masks and observe a minimum physical distancing of two metres.

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces updated precautionary measures for events and activities. pic.twitter.com/XcUu0OpJbT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2021

Weddings

Wedding events are allowed, with the maximum attendance capped at 100 for wedding venues/hotels. All attendees and staff should have received the Covid-19 vaccine. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30; all attendees should strictly observe updated precautionary measures, including social distancing rules and wearing of masks.

Capacity at eateries

The maximum number of people allowed to sit on a single table at restaurants has been increased to 10. Coffee shops can have a maximum of six people per table. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities.

Bars

For a one-month extendable trial period starting May 17, 2021, bars will be permitted to re-open, provided all customers and staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine. The latest precautionary measures must be stringently observed, as required under the permit type.

Events, dinners

Permits will also be given for community sports events, concerts and social and institutional events like gala dinners and award ceremonies for a trial period of one month (extendable) starting from May 17. Attendees and participants must have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and observe the latest precautionary measures as required under the permit type.

Sports events

Fans and spectators will also be able to attend sports events, provided all attendees, participants and staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine. The attendance capacity for these permitted events should not exceed 70 per cent. The maximum attendance allowed for such events is 1,500 for indoor events and 2,500 for outdoor events.