Covid-19: Dubai to open events to vaccinated residents, visitors
The decision was announced on Monday.
Residents and visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 can attend concerts and “social and institutional events” in Dubai, it was announced on Monday.
Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said permits will be given for such events on the condition that attendees and participants have been vaccinated.
Community sports events are allowed as well, provided attendees, participants and staff have been vaccinated.
The maximum attendees for indoor events has been capped at 1,500. For outdoor ones, it is 2,500.
