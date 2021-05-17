Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Dubai to open events to vaccinated residents, visitors

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 17, 2021
Photo: Wam

The decision was announced on Monday.


Residents and visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 can attend concerts and “social and institutional events” in Dubai, it was announced on Monday.

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said permits will be given for such events on the condition that attendees and participants have been vaccinated.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid: Dubai announces revised safety measures for events, activities

Community sports events are allowed as well, provided attendees, participants and staff have been vaccinated.

The maximum attendees for indoor events has been capped at 1,500. For outdoor ones, it is 2,500.

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210511&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519866&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 