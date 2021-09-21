Dubai-based Indian social worker receives UAE golden visa for humanitarian efforts

The philanthropist and businessman arrived in Dubai in 1993 with just Rs1,000

A Dubai-based Indian social worker and philanthropist was awarded UAE’s coveted 10-year golden visa for humanitarian efforts.

Joginder Singh Salaria, a philanthropist and founder of Pehal Charitable Trust (PCT) Humanity, got the humanitarian visa stamped on his passport on Monday (September 20). Salaria is also the head of a heavy equipment transport business in Dubai. He launched the company in 2004 and officially began his charitable efforts in 2012.

A delighted Salaria told Khaleej Times he owes everything he presently owns to the UAE leadership, especially his role model - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “I have immense gratitude for the Dubai Police as well. They have been instrumental in supporting my humanitarian efforts,” he pointed out.

“I came to the UAE in 1993 from Punjab with Rs1,000 (less than Dh50) in my pocket. Given where I am now, I only have massive gratitude for the leaders of the UAE. This country is truly heaven on earth, and for someone like me to be granted this great honour is proof that anyone can come here and achieve their dreams,” said Salaria.

Ahead of World Humanitarian Day on August 18, Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to announce that charity and humanitarian aid workers are eligible for the golden visa.

Salaria established the first PCT Humanity office in New Delhi in 2012. “The centre has branches in Punjab, and my team and I opened the Dubai office in International Humanitarian City in 2018,” said Salaria. “UAE is the most peaceful and safest country in the world, and with hard and honest work, you can achieve all your dreams,” he added.

PCT Humanity is a member of the Dubai International Humanitarian City (IHC), the largest humanitarian hub in the world. The not-for-profit organisation has been recognised for humanitarian services and has won the Guinness World Record for organising the ‘longest line of hunger relief packages’ during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Abu Dhabi on May 18, 2019.

The Trust has been conducting several awareness programmes, flood relief camps, blood donation camps, providing support to orphanages, widows and older adults and fulfilling the educational needs of children in need.

PCT Humanity has organised several camps in Dubai in association with Dubai Police. It has extended support in Uganda (East Africa) by distributing books, stationery, school uniforms, footwear and sports kits.

In 2019, Salaria set up more than 60 hand pumps at a poverty-hit village in Pakistan. He has paid for the air tickets of released prisoners from seven countries to fly home. More recently, Salaria provided his wholehearted support and helped a distressed Pakistani family, a mother and her three children. He took care of all their expenses, released her husband, who was arrested and send the family back safely to Pakistan.

“I believe that we must live in peace and harmony without any discrimination in the name of country, religion or caste,” he said. Salaria has two children – a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old son - pursuing their education in Dubai.

