UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces Golden Visas for humanitarians

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 18, 2021
Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

The news was announced on the eve of International Humanitarian Day, which is marked on August 19 every year.


The Ruler of Dubai has announced that the coveted UAE Golden Visas will now be offered to pioneers of humanitarian work in the UAE.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, "We are proud of our country, which has provided more than Dh320 billion in aid since its establishment."

"We are proud of our cadres, institutions and international humanitarian organisations. We are not only an economic capital but a humanitarian capital," he added.




