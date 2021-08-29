UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone using the ICA app
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency
Residents who are eligible for the UAE’s long-term Golden Visa, or feel their friends or relatives are, can apply for it on the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app.
The 10-year visa is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, specialised talents and researchers in various fields of science and knowledge, and bright students with promising scientific capabilities. They have to meet certain criteria to be eligible for it.
Here is a step-by-step process to use the ‘nomination service’ on the ICA app:
>> Download the ‘ICA UAE Smart’ app
>> Select ‘Public Services’
>> Select ‘Nomination Application for Golden Service’
>> Fill in data
>> Attach the required documents
>> Pay the fee.
Service fee and when it is automatically cancelled
Applicants will be charged Dh50 for the service. An application is automatically cancelled after 30 days if it is rejected due to inadequate information or documents.
After submitting the required documents, the applicant will receive a text message and an e-mail from the authorities concerned, confirming the receipt of the application and its progress.
Long-term residency for all doctors
The ICA had earlier announced that the UAE would grant Golden Visas to all resident doctors. All doctors licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies can apply for the Golden Visa between July 2021 and September 2022 through the website smartservices.ica.gov.ae.
Dubai-licensed doctors may apply through smart.gdrfad.gov.ae. The government departments concerned will receive and review the applications before the visas are issued to those who qualify.
How students can check eligibility in Abu Dhabi
A new website was recently launched in Abu Dhabi to check if students are eligible for the Golden Visa.
All parents need to do is visit www.adro.gov.ae and enter the Emirates ID and student number.
