UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launches Golden Residence Nomination service through its app

Residents who are eligible for the UAE Golden Visa can now submit their application in a smart way.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said on Twitter that it has introduced the Golden Residence Nomination service through the ICA UAE smart application.

Individuals who are eligible for a 10-year residency visa or those wanting to nominate people eligible for this can apply through the ICA UAE smart app by submitting all the required documents. Applicants will be charged Dh50 for the service.

The ICA said after submitting the required documents, the applicant will receive a text message and an e-mail from concerned authorities, confirming the receipt of the application and its progress, and the permission to enter via e-mail.

Authorities warned that the application will be cancelled automatically after 30 days if it is rejected due to inadequate information or failure to submit all the required documents.