UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launches Golden Residence Nomination service through its app
Residents who are eligible for the UAE Golden Visa can now submit their application in a smart way.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said on Twitter that it has introduced the Golden Residence Nomination service through the ICA UAE smart application.
Individuals who are eligible for a 10-year residency visa or those wanting to nominate people eligible for this can apply through the ICA UAE smart app by submitting all the required documents. Applicants will be charged Dh50 for the service.
The ICA said after submitting the required documents, the applicant will receive a text message and an e-mail from concerned authorities, confirming the receipt of the application and its progress, and the permission to enter via e-mail.
Authorities warned that the application will be cancelled automatically after 30 days if it is rejected due to inadequate information or failure to submit all the required documents.
-
Education
UAE: Parents ensure kids' vaccinations ahead of...
Along with Covid-19 jabs, parents are making sure that children are... READ MORE
-
Transport
5% of Dubai Taxi's fleet to be self-driving cabs...
Eco-friendly vehicles in the fleet to reach 56%. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Nearly 300,000 public school students to...
Students’ return to classrooms will be gradual, and distance... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Dubai schools to reopen canteens
Families are still encouraged to prepare their kids' meals as... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launches Golden... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh250,000 fine for schools violating...
Adek has conducted more than 200 compliance inspection visits to... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar at regional...
The summit is being co-hosted by Iraq and France with the aim of... READ MORE
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school