Abu Dhabi schools to have Covid-19 PCR test facility on campus

Covid-19 PCR tests for pupils will now be provided on school campuses in the Capital, according to an announcement by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek).

The initiative, in partnership with the Department of Health (DoH), is aimed at protecting the school community, support the continuity of education, and alleviate pressure on parents.

Earlier, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA UAE) had announced mandatory PCR tests for private and charter school pupils across the emirate.

Pupils have to maintain a 14-day valid PCR test result during the first month of the new academic year 2021/22.

Adek had already sent PCR testing schedule to all schools to ensure students, teachers and staff receive their tests on time.

As pupils may have varying school start dates, depending on the school’s reopening model- alternating days or alternating weeks – they must ensure they have a valid 14-day negative PCR test result prior to the pupil’s first day of physically attending school.