Abu Dhabi: Kids must take PCR test every 2 weeks to return to school

All students aged 12 and above are required to show a negative result said the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

All students aged 12 and above are required to show a negative PCR test result to enter private schools in the capital, said the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

PCR testing requirement features in the updated parent’s guide issued this week by ADEK for return to school.

“As we prepare to welcome children back in schools, rest assured that their safety and the safety of all staff and wider community remains paramount. A successful return to schools is only possible when we all come together, both educators and parents, to do our part.”

Adek underlined that the PCR test requirement is similar to school entry norms introduced last year.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our school community. Therefore, to identify any infections in a timely manner, all students aged 12 and above, teachers and staff will be tested every 2 weeks. Students of determination are exempt from this requirement.”

ADEK urged parents to stay in touch with the school to ensure kids take the PCR test on the designated date.

Additionally, students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated to return to school. However, if exempted from vaccination, then kids can access the school premises.

The vaccination status must be verified on the Al Hosn app. Also, exemptions should be verified on the app or through an official letter from Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) or Department of Health authorised providers.

Students between the ages of 3 to 15 years do not have to be vaccinated to attend school.

For the new academic year, schools have been offered three different reopening models: full or partial return and distance learning.

“You should consider the many advantages of face-to-face learning for your child’s academic progress and mental wellbeing as you decide which mode of learning you want your children to have for next term. Similar to last year, you must commit to your choice for the entire term to allow your school to plan better.”

Students landing from abroad after the summer break, must follow the quarantine and testing requirements set forth by the Department of Health and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Parents must also sign and submit a travel declaration form to their child’s school.

Schools continue to maintain the strictest safety measures. And 89 per cent of the educational staff in all private schools have chosen to vaccinate themselves to date.

Safety measures to be followed include one-metre physical distancing, wearing of masks and arranging students into different groups and a bubble system.

Open play areas, canteens, physical education classes, and extracurricular programmes will also resume.

Parents can visit the school if they are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR test valid for 96 hours.