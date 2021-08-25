Back to school in UAE: Covid vaccine, PCR testing rules in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah
Explained: How Covid safety measures differ in the three Emirates
A pan-UAE education protocol announced recently mandates routine PCR testing for Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated students. However, according to the document released by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the protocols could be changed by the education regulators in each Emirate.
This means that each Emirate can have its own Covid safety rules. The Covid testing and vaccination requirements for Abu Dhabi and Dubai, for instance, are different.
Here are the Covid safety rules that will be followed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah schools.
>> Abu Dhabi
On August 2, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced updated precautionary policies for the new academic year.
- Students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed entry to schools.
- Students set to turn 16 years old after schools reopen - who wish to continue face-to-face learning in school - must receive a first dose of a UAE-approved vaccine within four weeks of their birthday.
- All students aged 12 and above, teachers and staff will be tested for Covid-19 every 2 weeks. Students of determination are exempt.
- Distance learning will remain an option for children with chronic illnesses; for those aged 16 and above who are not vaccinated; and for those who wish to continue learning online if the model is offered by their school.
>> Dubai
According to Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), all teaching and learning in Dubai’s private schools will be in-person only from October 3, 2021.
- After October 3, students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
- Covid-19 vaccination is not compulsory for students or staff. Staff who are eligible to receive the vaccine, but choose not to get the jab, must submit a negative PCR test result each week.
- Students are not obliged to take PCR tests.
>> Sharjah
The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has urged parents to encourage their children to get the vaccine.
- Students enrolled in schools in Sharjah won’t need to be mandatorily vaccinated against Covid-19.
- Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the beginning of the academic term. There is no requirement for routine Covid-19 tests.
- Education sector employees would need to get both doses of the vaccine. The only exemption is those not eligible to get the vaccine on medical grounds. They would need to get an exemption report issued by official authorities in the UAE and must get a PCR test done every week.
- Students can opt for distance learning if they so wish.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Back to school in UAE: Covid vaccine, PCR testing ...
Explained: How Covid safety measures differ in the three Emirates READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Carry Covid-19 vaccine certificate when flying to ...
Airline issues a step-by-step guide for a smooth travel experience. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How mass testing for Covid helped contain...
Adoption of technologies helped country rapidly upgrade its testing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah schools to close if students test...
Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if cases are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah schools to close if students test...
Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if cases are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi schools to set up isolation...
People with temperatures of 37.5 C or higher will be screened again... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Multiple firms hiring; monthly salary...
The vacancies involve positions for mechanical engineers, project... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 5 most affordable areas to rent an...
Some mid and high-end units have noted rental drops of 10 per cent to ... READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school