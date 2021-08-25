Back to school in UAE: Covid vaccine, PCR testing rules in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah

Explained: How Covid safety measures differ in the three Emirates

A pan-UAE education protocol announced recently mandates routine PCR testing for Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated students. However, according to the document released by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the protocols could be changed by the education regulators in each Emirate.

This means that each Emirate can have its own Covid safety rules. The Covid testing and vaccination requirements for Abu Dhabi and Dubai, for instance, are different.

Here are the Covid safety rules that will be followed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah schools.

>> Abu Dhabi

On August 2, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced updated precautionary policies for the new academic year.

- Students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed entry to schools.

- Students set to turn 16 years old after schools reopen - who wish to continue face-to-face learning in school - must receive a first dose of a UAE-approved vaccine within four weeks of their birthday.

- All students aged 12 and above, teachers and staff will be tested for Covid-19 every 2 weeks. Students of determination are exempt.

- Distance learning will remain an option for children with chronic illnesses; for those aged 16 and above who are not vaccinated; and for those who wish to continue learning online if the model is offered by their school.

>> Dubai

According to Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), all teaching and learning in Dubai’s private schools will be in-person only from October 3, 2021.

- After October 3, students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

- Covid-19 vaccination is not compulsory for students or staff. Staff who are eligible to receive the vaccine, but choose not to get the jab, must submit a negative PCR test result each week.

- Students are not obliged to take PCR tests.

>> Sharjah

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has urged parents to encourage their children to get the vaccine.

- Students enrolled in schools in Sharjah won’t need to be mandatorily vaccinated against Covid-19.

- Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the beginning of the academic term. There is no requirement for routine Covid-19 tests.

- Education sector employees would need to get both doses of the vaccine. The only exemption is those not eligible to get the vaccine on medical grounds. They would need to get an exemption report issued by official authorities in the UAE and must get a PCR test done every week.

- Students can opt for distance learning if they so wish.

