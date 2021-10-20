3-day holiday: Here are some new family-friendly attractions to visit in Sharjah
These short trips will keep the family happy during the long weekend marking the Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) birthday
The UAE residents will have a three-day weekend from October 21 to 23 on the eve of Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) birthday. During such long breaks, people intend to spend quality time with their families.
Since the time is short, residents will be looking for options to visit new places within the country.
Sharjah, the UAE's third-biggest emirate, has been working hard on building new destinations to keep local tourists coming back time and again.
If you're looking for a short trip to keep the family happy while not breaking the bank, here are some amazing new attractions:
Opened to the public last year, the House of Wisdom is just the latest in a long line of beautifully designed cultural landmarks in Sharjah. A futuristic library with plenty of social spaces, cafes and even a garden, The House of Wisdom is a great place to while away a few hours during the hot summer months.
Khorfakkan Amphitheatre
You want a mixture of Roman-Moorish architecture and performance art against the stunning backdrop of one of the UAE's best views? The new Khorfakkan Amphitheatre has you covered. Opened in December last year with a blockbuster movie about the town's invasion in the 16th century, the attraction is also located next to a huge waterfall that is cooling off visitors during the summer.
Aljada
The UAE's fastest-growing family fun destination, Aljada opened in February 2020 and has already welcomed almost two million visitors. There's plenty to see and do, including a popular kids adventure playground, skatepark and food district with a range of tasty options. The highlight? A free drive-in cinema shows blockbusters every night from 8 pm.
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre
Newly opened in April this year, this is the perfect spot for budding naturalists, birdwatchers and turtle-lovers. Set in the east coast seaside city of Kalba, visitors can learn about the area's impressive biodiversity, see rare kingfishers, and take a walk along a nature trail that leads through ancient mangroves.
Nasma Central
A convenient place to grab a snack on the way out to the UAE's East Coast, or a great place to spend the afternoon with your family, Nasma Central in Suyoh is definitely worth a stop. Cafes based in the shopping centre look out over a landscaped park filled with sports facilities and a star attraction – a manmade hill offering great views from the top.
Opened in July, Al Suhub Rest House is perched 580 metres above sea level and is already hugely popular with visitors who have been enjoying great views of Khorfakkan and the cooler weather conditions. The attraction includes a 'cloud lounge', fountains and green spaces. You can either drive or walk a 3km mountain path up from the nearby Rafisah Dam.
Shees Park
Located at the top of Wadi Shees, Shees Park is a green spot perfect for picnics, photos and exploring. The park, which gets busy in the winter months, also includes waterfalls, great views and links to a mountain hike down the nearby wadi.
