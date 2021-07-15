News
Video: Stunning new tourist attraction atop Khor Fakkan hill opens

Staff Report/Sharjah
July 15, 2021

(Wam)

Sharjah Ruler inaugurated the Al Suhub Rest House project on Thursday.


A stunning new tourist attraction atop a hill that offers unparalleled views of the coastal city of Khor Fakkan is now open.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Al Suhub Rest House project on Thursday.

Towering 580 metres above the sea level, the project gives a panoramic view of Khor Fakkan.

A 5.63-kilometre road winds up to the rest house.

Built in a distinctive circular shape with a diameter of 30 metres, the rest house includes children’s play areas, water fountains, eateries and parking spaces.

Over 8,700 trees have been planted in the area.




