Look: Sharjah Ruler opens new cultural landmark

1 of 8 His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has opened a stunning cultural landmark called 'House of Wisdom'.

Seen in the background in the photo above is the Scroll monument — a true spiral made of 72 tonnes of steel with 240 tonnes of concrete foundation underneath a 4-metre base.

Shaped like a torch, the monument commemorates Sharjah's landmark cultural achievement as the first city in the Gulf Region and third in the Arab world to be given the World Book Capital title by the Unesco.

2 of 8 Inside the House of Wisdom: The iconic library and cultural centre is the newest addition to Sharjah's several public offerings where books and knowledge can be openly accessed by people of all age groups and nationalities.

3 of 8 Extending over 12,000 square metres, it is located by the Sharjah International Airport road and near the University City of Sharjah. The front of the building's façade is transparent, made from UV resistant glass to offer visitors the experience of reading in natural light

4 of 8 The House of Wisdom houses approximately 305,000 books, including 200,000 electronic ones.

5 of 8 Sheikh Sultan reviewed a new technology called 'Books Espresso', which prints any book a visitor may require.

6 of 8 Sheikh Sultan also inaugurated a children’s library, which has more than 2,000 books; and a teens' library with over 3,000 books.

7 of 8 It is designed as a model for future libraries that blend traditional and digital sources of knowledge, interactive learning and contemporary pedagogy in a unique aesthetic featuring multipurpose halls.