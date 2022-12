UAE: Free parking announced for New Year's Day

It applies to all areas in the emirate, except zones with blue signs

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:50 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 1:32 PM

Sharjah Municipality announced on Thursday that parking will be free on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The authority said that motorists who wish to park in public parking zones will be exempt from fees on that day.

This exemption does not apply to 7-day paid parking zones which are identified by blue information signs.

