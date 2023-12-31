New Year's Eve in UAE LIVE: Traffic builds up on Dubai road to Global Village

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 3:59 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 5:08 PM

Six record-breaking firework feats, drone shows, dazzling performances: It’s all happening in the UAE as the country steps into 2024 with hope for a beautiful new year. Abu Dhabi skies will light up with 40 minutes of fireworks and a show put up by 5,000 drones, while Dubai’s Burj Khalifa will shine with its “brightest, biggest and most colourful” display yet.

Ras Al Khaimah will have a record-breaking start to the new year, with a carpet of aquatic pyrotechnics, LED drones and fireworks illuminating 4.5km of shoreline stretching from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village.

As many residents celebrate the end of 2023, some have chosen to mute New Year’s Eve festivities as a show of solidarity with war-ravaged Gaza.

With journalists stationed across the Emirates, Khaleej Times brings you all the action and visuals LIVE in the hours leading up to January 1, 2024:

5.02pm: Traditional performances begin

Traditional performers are seen entertaining the major crowd on New Year's eve at Sheikh Zayed Festival.

KT photos: Shihab

4.55pm: New Year's Eve in UAE LIVE:

With Dubai's Global Village hosting seven midnight celebrations to mark the New Year in seven time zones around the world, thousands of people have chosen the multicultural park to ring in 2024. With several hours to go till midnight in the UAE, the traffic to the Global Village is getting intense as can be seen from the photos below:

KT Photo: M.Sajjad

4.45pm: Overcast skies in Dubai

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

An overcast sky can be seen above the Burj Khalifa, however we hope this will not dampen spirits ahead of the wonderful fireworks show tonight.

There is a chance of light rain - more like a drizzle - is the weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) for tonight.

Dubai residents and visitors may experience dense cloud cover with chances of a drizzle in the evening.

"We foresee that the weather in general will be fair to cloudy… This might be associated with lightning. There are chances of light rain…more like a drizzle,” NCM told Khaleej Times earlier.

4.39pm: Thousands of revellers use public transport to beat NYE traffic

Thousands of residents and tourists are heeding to the authorities' appeal to use public transport to get to their venues. The Dubai Metro and Tram not only help revellers reach on time, but also avoid the NYE rush.

Here, the Dubai Tram can be seen crowded than usual:

4.30pm: Families rushing in to venues

The crowd is beginning to build at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, with families and visitors steadily streaming in. 7-year-old Kashif Aman excitedly blows bubbles with his toy, eagerly anticipating the spectacular show scheduled for tonight.

KT photos: Shihab

The New Year's Eve celebrations are set to dazzle with a lineup of shows, folkloric performances, and international events.

4.25pm: People rushing over

As the country prepares to usher in 2024, thoroughfares experience significant congestion as residents hurry to reach their destinations and join in the festivities with their loved ones. Watch this video by KT photographer M. Sajjad below:

4.16pm: Early revellers from Panama

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

For the past couple of months, the Tovio family from Panama has been planning to have a spectacular New Year’s Eve. And now, they’re at the foot of the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, ready to usher in 2024 with a bang.

They were so excited that they have taken their seats as early as 2pm at the restaurant they’ve booked months ago.

This is the first time that Eduardo Tovio (father), Leydi Rodriguez (mother) and Andrea Tovio (daughter) are visiting Dubai and they have one adjective to describe the city: "Espectacular”.

They started their day with a visit At The Top, Burj Khalifa; enjoyed a panoramic view of the city from 1,821 feet; and relished in the multimedia experience learning the creation of Burj Khalifa and the history of Dubai.

It will be another eight hours before they can witness the spectacular Burj Khalifa show in all its glory, but they say that it's worth the wait.

They're already making plans to come back next year.

4.09pm: Key Dubai roads closed

The Roads and Transport Authority has announced the closure of Al Asayel and Burj Khalifa streets. "To reach your destination easily, please use alternative roads," the authority posted on X.

The Dubai Police had said earlier that they would start closing roads for New Year celebrations from 4pm.

4.05pm: How Dubai prepared for its epic NYE show

Dubai's NYE celebrations are the stuff of legends. But do you know the intense planning that goes into it?

This year, exactly 11,972 personnel, including 5,574 police officers and 1,525 patrols, civil defence and ambulance vehicles, will ensure a safe start to 2024 for the thousands of people celebrating in Dubai.

About 55 government and private entities in Dubai came together to plan the fireworks and shows that will light up 32 locations across Dubai, including the Burj Khalifa, The Beach, Bluewaters (JBR), Palm Jumeirah and Kite Beach, among others.

4.03pm: Traffic in Dubai begins to build up

KT Photo: Nasreen Abdulla

Traffic towards the Dubai Mall exit on Sheikh Zayed Road is beginning to build up even though the New Year is more than 8 hours away.

Police patrols are already on site to monitor the situation. Road closures around the Dubai Mall area have begun as part of crowd control measures.

4pm: We're at the Sheikh Zayed Festival! Are you here too?

KT Photo: Shihab

The New Year is still eight hours away, but that has not stopped people from turning up at their venues. Here are scenes from Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival, which will ring in 2024 with 40 minutes of fireworks:

KT Photo: Shihab

KT Photo: Shihab

