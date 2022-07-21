Rock band Pearl Jam cancels show as frontman Vedder suffers throat damage

Military service is hugely contentious in the country where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years.
American rock band Pearl Jam cancelled its show in Vienna after the band's frontman Eddie Vedder, suffered throat damage.
On Wednesday, the band posted a lengthy statement on their official Instagram handle informing the fans of the bad news.
The post reads, "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged."
"He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," band added.
Pearl Jam informs that Vedder still wanted to play but has "no throat available" at this time, as per Page Six.
"As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding," the statement continued.
It's unclear how long it will take Vedder to get his voice back.
ALSO READ:
Earlier this year, Pearl Jam almost had to pull the plug on one of their shows in Oakland, Calif, after their drummer, Matt Cameron, tested Covid-19 positive. Luckily, a superfan stepped up to the plate and performed alongside the group in Cameron's shoes, according to Page Six magazine.
18-year-old Kai Neukermans was able to play the hit song "Mind Your Manners" with the band before Oakland's own Richard Stuverud took over on drums for the night.
Military service is hugely contentious in the country where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years.
Videos has amassed over 23 million views on YouTube
Her 1985 song 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' has seen a resurgence after the latest season of Netflix show 'Stranger Things'
Lil Nas X accepted a special honour for gifted young songwriters during the night
Band leader RM explained members' projects in a recent YouTube video
Grammy-winning gang member-turned-community-activist was shot at least 10 times
The group is credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy
Callous Minds band members also spoke about what they wanted their music to achieve long-term.