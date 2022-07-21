Rock band Pearl Jam cancels show as frontman Vedder suffers throat damage

Singer's vocal cords were injured by 'heat, dust, and smoke from the fires' during their Paris performance

By ANI Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 8:42 AM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 8:46 AM

American rock band Pearl Jam cancelled its show in Vienna after the band's frontman Eddie Vedder, suffered throat damage.

On Wednesday, the band posted a lengthy statement on their official Instagram handle informing the fans of the bad news.

The post reads, "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged."

"He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," band added.

Pearl Jam informs that Vedder still wanted to play but has "no throat available" at this time, as per Page Six.

"As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding," the statement continued.

It's unclear how long it will take Vedder to get his voice back.

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam almost had to pull the plug on one of their shows in Oakland, Calif, after their drummer, Matt Cameron, tested Covid-19 positive. Luckily, a superfan stepped up to the plate and performed alongside the group in Cameron's shoes, according to Page Six magazine.

18-year-old Kai Neukermans was able to play the hit song "Mind Your Manners" with the band before Oakland's own Richard Stuverud took over on drums for the night.