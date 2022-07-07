Rocker Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage

Marta Kauffman says 2020 murder of George Floyd made her think about systemic racism in the US
Guitar icon Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water.
Santana, 74, was “doing well” Wednesday after being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, manager Michael Vrionis in a statement.
“Just taking it easy,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. “Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”
Santana was released during the night from the hospital.
It was not immediately known when Santana would resume his tour, although Wednesday’s show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed. He and his band have been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire.
The tour has 21 dates left through late August before Santana — the artist behind such hits as Oye Como Va and Black Magic Woman — is scheduled to head back to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues.
In December, Santana canceled a number of performances in Las Vegas after he underwent an unspecified heart procedure. He and members of his band also tested positive for Covid-19 in February, canceling some dates.
