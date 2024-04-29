UAE weather: Cloudy day ahead with chance of rain on Monday

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 7:37 AM Last updated: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 9:05 AM

UAE residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Monday (April 29) after heavy showers and hailstorm in some parts of the country on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said.

The met also warned of some low clouds to appear Eastward in the morning, with a chance of some local convective rainy cloud formation eastwards, northwards, and over some internal areas by afternoon. Expect some fresh winds with a speed of 40 km/hr from 08:15 until 18:00 Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperature will reach up to 39ºC and 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Earlier this morning, heavy rain with hail were recorded over Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Residents could expect a humid night over some internal and coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation by early morning especially westward.

While some parts of the UAE experienced heavy to moderate rainfall, as well as hails in Al Ain on Sunday, the country is bracing itself for unstable weather conditions in the coming days.

As residents prepare for unsettled weather and rainfall on May 2, NCM expert stressed that May 2-3 is identified as the ‘peak’ of the situation. The days ahead will witness moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.