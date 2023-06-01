Watch: Jordan's King Abdullah hosts dinner for over 4,000 men ahead of Crown Prince's royal wedding today

The event, which took place in the Madareb Bani Hashem at the Royal Hashemite Court, featured number of musical and cultural performances

Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday hosted a dinner banquet at Madareb Bani Hashem, at the Royal Hashemite Court, for guests from across the Kingdom, on the occasion of Crown Prince Hussein's wedding on Thursday.

During the event, which hosted more than 4,000 men, King Abdullah presented the Crown Prince with a replica of a historic sword from the Bani Hashem tribe, from whom the Hashemite family descends.

Several musical, cultural and folkloric group performed during the event which was inspired by Jordan's rich cultural heritage, beginning with a performance by the Silent Infantry, a recitation of Nabataean poetry and a musical oud performance.

Take a look at the royal ceremony:

His classical Arab heritage inspired Hussein's outfit. His attire consisted of the red-and-white checkered Jordanian headdress, the Shemagh, and the Jordanian Thoub topped with a Nassiya or Jubbah overcoat. The Crown Prince also wore a dark-coloured woollen Abayah featuring golden brocaded details, as well as a leather pistol belt bearing golden embroidery.

The Shemagh he wore during the Madareb Bani Hashem event was gifted to him by an 83-year-old woman, who hemmed the headdress and recently presented it as a wedding gift.

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's wedding, at the Royal Hashemite Court in Amman, will take place today. Read here to find out where to watch the event live.

