Watch: Jordan's King Abdullah hosts dinner for over 4,000 men ahead of Crown Prince's royal wedding today

Consumers in the country, on average, spend over 7 hours on Internet each day, 13th highest in the world
Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday hosted a dinner banquet at Madareb Bani Hashem, at the Royal Hashemite Court, for guests from across the Kingdom, on the occasion of Crown Prince Hussein's wedding on Thursday.
During the event, which hosted more than 4,000 men, King Abdullah presented the Crown Prince with a replica of a historic sword from the Bani Hashem tribe, from whom the Hashemite family descends.
Several musical, cultural and folkloric group performed during the event which was inspired by Jordan's rich cultural heritage, beginning with a performance by the Silent Infantry, a recitation of Nabataean poetry and a musical oud performance.
Take a look at the royal ceremony:
His classical Arab heritage inspired Hussein's outfit. His attire consisted of the red-and-white checkered Jordanian headdress, the Shemagh, and the Jordanian Thoub topped with a Nassiya or Jubbah overcoat. The Crown Prince also wore a dark-coloured woollen Abayah featuring golden brocaded details, as well as a leather pistol belt bearing golden embroidery.
The Shemagh he wore during the Madareb Bani Hashem event was gifted to him by an 83-year-old woman, who hemmed the headdress and recently presented it as a wedding gift.
Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's wedding, at the Royal Hashemite Court in Amman, will take place today. Read here to find out where to watch the event live.
ALSO READ:
Consumers in the country, on average, spend over 7 hours on Internet each day, 13th highest in the world
This new late-order reimbursement scheme will run for a limited period; here's how it works
Working out just on the weekend can offer comparable health benefits, if you block off enough time and the exercise is intense enough
Sweating, stomach pain, headaches — experts explain what happens physiologically when you eat spicy foods, and what that may mean for your health
People run together at the same time from all over the globe to support the cause for spinal cord research
Their boundary-blurring desserts reflect their Korean background and French training
ICOPLAST Conference showcases latest innovations in cosmetology, highlights emirates' leading role in the field
During the race, competitors sail solo, non-stop, around the world via 5 Great Capes and return to their starting point, and are not allowed to use technology available after 1968