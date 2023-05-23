Look: Queen Rania shares pictures of pre-wedding henna ceremony of her future daughter-in-law

Rajwa Al-Saif, who hails from Saudi Arabia, is all set to marry Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1 in Amman

Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 2:45 PM Last updated: Tue 23 May 2023, 2:56 PM

Queen Rania of Jordan recently shared pics of the henna ceremony for her future daughter-in-law Rajwa Al-Saif, who is set to marry Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1 in Amman.

In the pictures, Al-Saif, who hails from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is seen dressed in a gold and white gown designed by Saudi designer Honayda Serafi.

The photographs capture special moments of celebration with Queen Rania welcoming Al-Saif along with her family members.

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

Courtesy: Instagram/@queenrania

ALSO READ: