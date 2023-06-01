Jordan Crown Prince weds Rajwa Al Saif today: How to watch the royal event live

The ceremony will take place today at Zahran Palace, Amman, and the reception will be attended by international heads of state and members of several European and Asian royal families

Today, Jordan is set to host its biggest royal wedding in years as the country’s young Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II exchanges vow with Rajwa Al Saif, daughter of one of Saudi Arabia’s most influential families.

Jordan is abuzz with excitement as a grand royal event has taken the nation by storm. The typically tranquil kingdom has been transformed into a vibrant spectacle, with fireworks the night sky, concerts filling the air, and a social media frenzy across the country.

Red motorcade and ceremony

On the big day for the Hashemite kingdom, the royal red motorcade, reserved for special occasions, will cross the capital Amman to celebrate the bride and groom. According to reports, the wedding will start at 4pm (5pm UAE local time).

The ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan. Once formal ceremony gets over, the royal family, wedding party and guests will move to Al Husseiniya Palace for a banquet dinner and further celebrations.

VIP guests

The wedding news is making waves across continents and the VIP guest list includes US First Lady Jill Biden, White House climate envoy John Kerry and members of several European and Asian royal families.

As per reports, the King and Queen of Malaysia; the King and Queen of The Netherlands; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland; King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain; Prince Sebastien of Luxembourg; Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway; Hisako, Princess Takamado and her daughter, Princess Tsuguko of Takamado, of Japan have been invited.

Where to watch wedding live

Jordan TV will broadcast a special coverage on the occasion of the wedding ceremony, which can be streamed via its web and social media platform.

Roya Media Group (RMG) announced the launch of a special live channel to transmit the events of the royal wedding. The event will be broadcast on the Roya website and Roya app through the special channel. Viewers can watch the celebration on Roya TV’s official website, by clicking on ‘live stream’ and then on ‘Celebrating Al Hussien,’ which will be available to everyone.

