UAE visa overstay fine: Residents, visitors to pay Dh50 per day; what you need to know

Applicants can now submit requests for entry permits through official website, smart application, Dubai Now app, and authorised printing centres

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM

The UAE government is streamlining visa regulations by unifying fines for overstaying their visas. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has standardised the fine on visa overstay. Residents, tourists and visit visa holders who overstay will now pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100.

The new policy ensures compliance with visa rules and encourages timely renewal. Officials urge expatriates and tourists to visit the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship websites and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to facilitate a smoother visa process.

By checking the service fees for various visa applications, including issuance, extension, or cancellation, applicants can stay informed and avoid unnecessary delays or penalties.

Applicants can now submit requests for entry permits and visas through the official website, the authority's smart application, the Dubai Now app, and authorised printing centres.

For those who prefer a traditional approach, visa applications and entry permits can still be submitted at registered printing offices under the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship or accredited printing offices approved by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Once approved, applicants will receive a confirmation message along with the original entry permit.

On October 3, 2022, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security introduced rules and procedures of the New Visa Scheme for the UAE, coinciding with the official launch of the system.

