UAE rolls out new visa scheme; rules, guidelines laid out for unified tourist, medical and educational entry permits

The new system also covers procedures and requirements in cases where passports or ID cards are lost or damaged, whether the holder is inside or outside the country

WAM

By WAM Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 8:54 PM

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has approved the rules and procedures of the New Visa Scheme for the United Arab Emirates, coinciding with the official launch of the system on Monday, October 3, 2022.

This step is an implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 concerning the executive regulation of the Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 concerning the entry and residence of foreigners.

The ICP has documented the conditions and rules implementing the decision, as well as the work guidelines of the unified system for tourist, medical and educational entry visas. The ICP also confirmed that the mechanisms for prescribing rules and requirements aim to maximise the level of strategic balance when making decisions and crystalise government visions and directions according to a joint work methodology. This was carried out in coordination with ICP’s partners to further enhance individual and societal security, safety, and stability.

In his speech on this occasion, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, ICP Director-General, said that the new visa system aligns with both the Principles of the 50 and the objectives UAE 2071 Centennial. It also promotes the values of coexistence, tolerance and human fraternity, and keeps pace with the various changes and developments seen across economic, political and social landscapes, both locally and internationally, he added.

Al Khaili stressed that the system establishes an outline of the country’s visa structure for work, tourism, medical treatment and education, further advancing its standing, and enhancing its regional and global competitiveness.

Al Khaili added that the conditions and rules that the ICP approved were developed based on extensive studies of government trends, aimed at preventing any security breaches and ensuring the safety of society members, and protecting the UAE’s cohesive society, and its status as an attractive hub for business and tourism, a champion of knowledge, and a leader in sustainable development and future planning.

He also pointed out that the newly developed visas will drive development in the UAE by attracting entrepreneurs, talents, professionals and exceptional graduates and students, and enhancing its status as a conducive environment for work and living.

Moreover, Major General Al Khaili said that the conditions and rules for visas were prepared based on the review and evaluation of the competent authorities, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and other federal and local entities, to ensure that the new visa system achieves its objectives.

For his part, Major General Sultan Yusuf Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the ICP, said that the approval of the conditions and rules are clear and cover all visas across various types and durations. This includes more than 15 types of visas, such as tourist entry visas, golden and green residencies, and entry permits for truck drivers through land ports, those covering neighbouring countries, for workers on cruise ships and such, entry permits to visit friends or relatives, among others.

The new criteria and rules include the conditions for visas to explore opportunities to start a business, as well as for holders of specific international residence visas and for humanitarian cases, Al Nuaimi said.

The new system also covers procedures and requirements in cases where passports or ID cards are lost or damaged, whether the holder is inside or outside the country.

Al Nuaimi explained that the ICP has approved the guidebook on the unified system for tourist, medical and student visas, defining the responsibilities, powers, procedures, criteria and conditions for the issuance of each type of entry visa, as well as applicable administrative and financial fines.

Major General Sultan Al Nuaimi urged all those who wish to know the rules or conditions related to the new visa scheme to contact with customer service at 60052222222, or submit requests through the ICP’s website www.ICP.GOV.AE and the UAEICP smart app, or through the typing centres in the country.

He also called on the public to stay updated on related decisions, regulations and activities through the ICP's official platforms and social media accounts.