UAE implements new visa overstay fines

Typing centre agents confirm that some fees were reduced by half, while another is doubled

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 1:17 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 1:21 PM

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has standardised the fine on overstaying your visa in the country.

Tourist and visit visa holders who overstay will pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100. Also, those overstaying on a residency visa will have to pay double, i.e., Dh50 a day instead of Dh25.

Typing centre agents across the country confirmed the change in fees.

“The fine on a visit visa has been reduced to Dh50 from Dh100. Fine on the residency visa has been doubled,” said Muneer from Tastahel Documents.

These changes have been introduced as part of the sweeping visa reforms announced last month.

“There were several changes introduced last month. The system has been unified,” said Mohammed Shaheed from a typing centre in Mussafah.

Abdul Gafoor, GM Al Mas Businessmen Services, also confirmed the development.

On October 3, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security introduced rules and procedures of the New Visa Scheme for the UAE, coinciding with the official launch of the system.

