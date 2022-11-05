UAE implements new visa overstay fines

‘We’ll save big on visa fees’: How UAE’s new sponsorship rules will benefit families
Expats hail the government’s decision to allow parents to sponsor their sons up to the age of 25
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has standardised the fine on overstaying your visa in the country.
Tourist and visit visa holders who overstay will pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100. Also, those overstaying on a residency visa will have to pay double, i.e., Dh50 a day instead of Dh25.
Typing centre agents across the country confirmed the change in fees.
“The fine on a visit visa has been reduced to Dh50 from Dh100. Fine on the residency visa has been doubled,” said Muneer from Tastahel Documents.
These changes have been introduced as part of the sweeping visa reforms announced last month.
“There were several changes introduced last month. The system has been unified,” said Mohammed Shaheed from a typing centre in Mussafah.
Abdul Gafoor, GM Al Mas Businessmen Services, also confirmed the development.
On October 3, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security introduced rules and procedures of the New Visa Scheme for the UAE, coinciding with the official launch of the system.
