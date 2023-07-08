UAE: Visa-free travel to popular Eurasian destination announced for Emiratis

It will provide students with an opportunity to realise their potential as young entrepreneurs
UAE citizens can now travel to Azerbaijan without a visa.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to announce that UAE citizens will now be able to travel to the country without a visa.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirms the same with a table on their website.
Azerbaijan is a Eurasian nation that is popular for its historic architecture, aside from its rich culture and its beautiful hills.
The capital, Baku, is just a short 3-hour flight away from Dubai and boasts of several mud volcanoes and mineral springs which are close to the city.
