UAE: Visa-free travel to popular Eurasian destination announced for Emiratis

The popular Eurasian nation boasts of terrific natural beauty and is a short 3-hour flight from Dubai

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Sat 8 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM

UAE citizens can now travel to Azerbaijan without a visa.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to announce that UAE citizens will now be able to travel to the country without a visa.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirms the same with a table on their website.

Azerbaijan is a Eurasian nation that is popular for its historic architecture, aside from its rich culture and its beautiful hills.

The capital, Baku, is just a short 3-hour flight away from Dubai and boasts of several mud volcanoes and mineral springs which are close to the city.

ALSO READ: