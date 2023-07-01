Visa-free entry extension announced for Filipinos travelling to Taiwan

Philippine tourists are invited to explore the East Asian country under the 14-day visa-free programme

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 1:23 PM

Filipinos will still be able to travel to Taiwan visa-free until next year, it was announced on Friday.

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visa-free entry policy will be extended from August 1 to July 31, 2024, according to a report from the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).

“In this year of tourism recovery, Taiwan is targeting more than 320,000 visitors from the Philippines. I cordially invite all Filipino friends to come and join us in exploring Taiwan's beauty, especially with the 14-day visa-free programme,” said Wallace Chow, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Teco) in the Philippines.

The Taiwanese foreign minister will continue reviewing its visa policies to attract more visitors, the report added.

Since the East Asian country reopened its border in October last year, more than 60,000 Filipinos had flown in by the first quarter of 2023.

Filipinos have been allowed to stay in Taiwan visa-free for at least 14 days since the Philippines were included in a nine-month trial period of the scheme in 2017. It had been extended every year since then.

ALSO READ: