Canada's visa-free travel for Filipinos: Who are eligible, how to apply for only Dh20, all you need to know

Airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines to get updated flight information
Now, some Filipinos may travel to Canada without having to apply for a visa, the governments of both countries announced recently.
The Philippines is among 13 countries that Canada has added to its Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) programme. This means, instead of applying for a visa, eligible Filipinos just have to pay a nominal amount and get the travel permit online to fly to the country.
Unlike usual visa applications that can weeks or even months, this travel authorisation can be obtained within minutes.
But how does this process work and who can apply for it? Here's a step-by-step guide to travelling to Canada under the eTA scheme.
Here are the steps to follow according to the Canadian government's official website:
ALSO READ:
Airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines to get updated flight information
Reasons why Lunuganga is a must-visit spot
During previous walkouts, several flights had to be cancelled or delayed for up to three hours; here's a guide that can help you plan trips better
While many residents are planning to travel to their home countries over the next three months, several are opting for holidays abroad
The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, from May 22-24
Visit this city to truly understand the history of USA
A number of hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering packages that are rooted in promoting health and well-being
Airlines set to operate seven flights weekly between Moscow and Georgia's capital Tbilisi, say authorities