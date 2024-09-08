UAE: Your Schengen visa was rejected; should you appeal or reapply?

The Burgenstock resort above Lake Lucerne. Photo: AFP

The UAE saw a 25 per cent growth in Schengen visa demand in 2023 compared to 2022, indicating continued demand for travel to Europe, according to VFS Global visa service agency.

However, due to visa rejections, UAE residents 'wasted' a whopping Dh16.8 million (€4.19 million) in 2023. The number of rejected visa applications from the Emirates stood at 22.44 per cent — 25 per cent higher than the previous year, according to Schengen Visa Info.

UAE residents filed a total of 233,932 Schengen visa applications in 2023 and applicants from the country accounted for 2.27 per cent of all visa requests submitted globally, making it the 10th country with the most Schengen visa applications filed last year. They also spent a total of Dh74.9 million (€18.7 million) on Schengen visa applications.

The rejection of a visa application can be heartbreaking, causing a lot of stress and frustration. It often means altering travel plans and scrambling to book a last-minute trip to a visa-free destination, often at a much higher cost, or even ditching holiday plans altogether.

If your Schengen visa application was denied, you have two options: appeal or reapply. Appealing involves requesting a review of your initial application, while reapplying means starting the application process from scratch.

When to appeal

You can appeal if you are confident that your documents are accurate and you have ample evidence to prove sufficient funds for your trip, especially if this was the reason for your previous rejection.

An appeal might be suitable if you are not in a rush to visit a Schengen state, as the process can be time-consuming.

Additionally, appealing is a low-cost option that can save you money compared to reapplying for a visa. If a country has issued an alert against you, appealing the rejection is also a viable option.

Reapplying option

If you have solved the issues that led to your initial visa rejection and your visit is of an urgent nature, reapplying may be a faster option for obtaining a Schengen visa compared to appealing.

However, reapplying requires starting the application process from scratch, including paying service fees. If you're willing to invest more money and time, reapplying could be the better choice for a quicker resolution.

Air-tight case while reapplying

Ensure all the required documents are provided when applying or reapplying for a Schengen visa. Here's a list of documents you need to submit:

Completed and signed visa application form

Two photos of the applicants

The photos must have been taken within the last three months of application

Your passport must be valid for at least three months after departure from the Schengen area

Flight itineraries, including travel dates such as those of entry and exit from Schengen Area, and flight numbers

Proof of travel health insurance, fulfilling the Schengen visa insurance requirements set by the EU/Schengen member states

Accommodation records — this can be either a hotel reservation or a letter of invitation from a family member or a friend

Applicants must prove they possess sufficient funds to cover their expenses throughout their intended stay in the Schengen area.

Financial subsistence refers to the ability of an individual to support themselves financially during their stay in a foreign country. It is an important factor to consider in the Schengen visa application process.

Additionally, employment documents provide information about an individual’s employment status and income

Evidence of paid visa fee. The fee varies depending on the age of the applicant, the type of visa applied for and employment status

How to reapply after rejection

Review the reasons for your initial rejection to limit the risk of a visa application being denied again. Understanding these reasons will help you address the issues and improve your chances of obtaining a Schengen visa.

Inconsistent travel itineraries, insufficient funds, or unclear motives for visit are some of the most common reason for rejection. To counter these issues, ensure you provide all necessary documents and double-check that you present complete and accurate information about your trip.

You visa application can be rejected if they have reasonable doubts of your intention to leave the territory of the Member States before the visa. Hence, ensure to provide all details and documents showing no interest in staying back in the 27 European countries.

Travel insurance is important as it can protect travellers from unforeseen expenses.

Country of visit

If your travel plans remain unchanged, it’s usually best to reapply in the same country where you submitted your previous application. This way, you can address any concerns or issues directly with the same consulate.

However, if your destination has changed, you should apply to the country you plan to visit and provide accurate information about your new itinerary. This ensures that your application is reviewed thoroughly. If you change your destination, you could be asked to provide the refusal notice from their previous application.

Cover letter

If your visa application was rejected and you believe the reasons were unfounded, consider writing a cover letter. Clearly explain the reasons for the previous rejection and how you have addressed them.