UAE: Is it legal to adopt a child? Laws, eligibility explained

Parents looking to adopt in the UAE might face some confusion regarding the laws surrounding fostering and raising a child.
Although 'adoption' is not legally permitted in the country, residents can raise a child of unknown parentage, keeping in mind some conditions.
The UAE has set in place certain laws to ensure the protection of orphan's rights. As per a federal law, the country provides a monthly assistance for orphans under UAE citizens' care as well as for children from unknown parents.
UAE law concerning child rights, also known as Wadeema's Law, mentions that a child who is deprived of his or her natural family, has the right to alternative care through a foster family, or a public or private social welfare institution, if a foster family is not available.
Whereas law concerning foster parents of a child lays down the provisions for caring for children of unknown parentage in the UAE through establishing child care homes and determining eligible foster families who are able to provide health, entertainment, and psychological, social and educational care to children.
The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) is in charge of supervising child care homes and ensuring proper foster families for children.
From eligibility to orphan protection entities, here's what UAE law has to say about 'adoption' in the country.
Single women in the UAE are permitted to foster a child under certain set terms and conditions — this includes divorced and widowed women. These are as follows:
Citizens looking to foster a child are required to present select documents while applying for a foster parent application through MoCD. These are:
Apart from MoCD, other authorities in the UAE provide child care homes too. These are:
Child-sponsoring programmes
