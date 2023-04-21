Watch: UAE leaders, royals offer Eid Al Fitr prayers with families, residents

The occasion marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal

By Wam Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 11:19 AM

UAE rulers and leaders were seen paying their respects and offering prayers on the morning of Eid Al Fitr.

Take a look at how the country's leaders were among the thousands of faithful who offered prayers early today morning.

Abu Dhabi

Their Highnesses have performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, alongside worshippers.

The prayer was performed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The Eid prayer sermon was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Matar Salem AlKaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, under the theme ‘With gratitude we perpetuate our blessings’.

During the sermon, he emphasised that the divine blessings that God Almighty has bestowed upon us are countless. He pointed out that the Holy Quran provides us with a clear example for sustaining blessings, as stated explicitly in the story of the Prophet Yusuf (Joseph), peace be upon him, who faced the challenges of the future with hope and called for agricultural work to ensure the continuity of life and ongoing blessings. He added that it is our duty to develop resources on Earth, to sustain its bounties, and to thank God for our blessings, and that each generation should complete, complement and enhance what the previous one has built.

The preacher stressed the significance of strengthening community and family ties by exchanging visits among relatives to instill strong family bonds, spread peace, and sustain compassion and harmony.

At the end of the sermon, he prayed to God the Almighty to grant the UAE enduring stability, progress and prosperity.

Following the prayers, Their Highnesses exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers, and visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to recite Al Fatiha for his spirit, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Sharjah

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Sultan.

Dr. Salem Al Doubi led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, during which he underscored the need to be tolerant and strengthen bonds with family and friends and practice compassion with others.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with continued security and stability, and the Sharjah Ruler with good health.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the late founding rulers in Paradise.

After the prayers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan exchanged Eid greetings with the worshippers.

Umm Al Quwain

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim Humaid led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, highlighting the importance of renewing the bonds of love, compassion and tolerance between all people.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the Arab and Muslim nations with wellness and prosperity, and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with continued good health.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding rulers, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the UAE martyrs in Paradise.

After the prayer, Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.

Ras Al Khaimah

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.

The imam delivered the sermon, which dealt with the noble meanings and values of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He also wished President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan good health, and further progress and blessings for the UAE, its people and for Arab and Muslim nations.

The imam asked Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the founding rulers in eternal peace.

Fujairah

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today morning offered Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Fujairah Ruler.

After the prayer, Sheikh Hamad exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.

