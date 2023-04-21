Look: Sheikh Hamdan performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also present on the auspicious occasion

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 9:15 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai today.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, was also present and performing the auspicious prayer.

In pictures shared by state agency Wam, the royals can be seen performing the prayer on the festive occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Hundreds of Muslims were seen gathering on the early hours of Friday, to offer their prayers on the auspicious occasion. They were also seen greeting and wishing each other after performing their prayers.

Since Eid is on a Friday this year, mosques have hosted two sermons: One for Eid and the other for the Jumuah prayers.

Residents will enjoy a 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival. The first long weekend of the year began on Thursday, and offices and schools will resume on Monday, April 24.

