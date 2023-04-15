UAE: If Eid falls on Friday, Eid prayer and Friday prayer will be performed separately

Watch: Dubai Crown Prince interacts, poses for selfies with autistic children during special Iftar banquet
All people of determination deserve to receive the highest quality of services, said Sheikh Hamdan
If Eid Al Fitr 2023 falls on Friday, April 21, the Eid prayer and Friday prayer will be performed separately, according to a statement issued by the Fatwa Council of the UAE on Friday.
‘'The issue of performing Friday prayer if Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday is a controversial matter among Muslim scholars, however the Council rules that each sermon is to be held separately on its time as per its sunnah,'' the council said in a statement.
While taking this fatwa, the Council invokes verses from the Holy Quran as well as sayings and actions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
It noted that his ruling was approved by majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools.
ALSO READ:
All people of determination deserve to receive the highest quality of services, said Sheikh Hamdan
Today could be the last Friday of the holy month, and hundreds of faithful are going to mosques to offer Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers in congregation
The woman was crying and seeking medical help for her father, says the practitioner who ended his fast with dates and water and went back to work
Common expenses include preparing home decorations, buying new clothes, and offering gifts when visiting family and friends
Individuals are encouraged to donate and make charitable contributions through licensed entities
Medical checkups, quiz programme and informative sessions held for guests at Iftar event to spread awareness about disease
A large number of people are spending all their time during Ramadan helping those in need
The Happyhappyuae Drive distributes meals to people who cannot cook or afford quality food during the holy month