Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Arab music duo to wow audiences at Al Ain concert

The Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is preparing to mark Eid Al Fitr with a music concert at Al Ain Convention Centre on Saturday, April 22, featuring two of the region’s most renowned artists.
A double-header event in Al Ain will see artist Fouad Abdul Wahed perform on the same stage as Lebanese hitmaker Yara. Yara, who won the music talent competition Kass el-Nojoum, broadcast on LBC, will open proceedings with some of her best-loved tracks, before Abdul Wahed mesmerises audiences with tracks including Ala Halah and Emdhi.
Highlighting the UAE’s rich culture and artistic heritage, the celebration showcases Abu Dhabi’s commitment to highlight Arab music and its place in the country’s culture, in addition to delivering world-class events across a range of genres. The concerts provide UAE residents to congregate with fellow Arab music lovers and celebrate as a community.
Tickets for the Eid Al Fitr Concert are priced at Dh150 (Premium) and Dh100 (General Admission), available via ticketmaster.ae
