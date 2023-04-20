Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque announces prayer timings

The mosque hosted a record 60,310 worshippers on the 27th night of Ramadan this year – the largest number witnessed since its opening

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 10:20 PM

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center has announced that the Eid Al-Fitr prayer will take place tomorrow, Friday, April 21, corresponding to Shawwal 1, 1444 AH, at exactly 7am.

"May Allah accept your obedience and happy new year", the Center posted.

Last month, the centre announced that it completed its preparations to receive masses of worshippers during Ramadan. It predicted that the holy month would see a large turnout of worshippers as a result of recovery from the Covid‑19 pandemic, surpassing the number of visitors in previous years.

Just as it predicted, the mosque hosted a record 60,310 worshippers on the 27th night of Ramadan. The colossal turnout of Muslims in Abu Dhabi gathered at the mosque to observe Laylat Al Qadr, a significant night in the Islamic faith. This is the largest number of worshippers hosted by the grand mosque since its opening.

The crescent Moon that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening. The first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023, therefore, is on Friday, April 21.

ALSO READ: