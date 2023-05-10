Dubai Metro services face disruption on Red Line due to technical issue, says RTA

Residents will also be able to check all other details, including a property's condition, through the official website of the DLD
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday alerted riders to a service disruption at Dubai Metro's GGICO station.
A technical issue has been detected at the station on the Red Line, the RTA said in a tweet.
Public buses have been deployed to transport passengers heading to Centrepoint and Expo2020 Metro stations, RTA added.
ALSO READ:
Residents will also be able to check all other details, including a property's condition, through the official website of the DLD
Check out how these stars are living in style in the ultimate destination for the rich and famous
Here's a guide to registration, promo codes, as well as the Dh10,000 giveaway for lucky shoppers
Here’s what experts say about what naps can (and can’t) do for your health
Entry is free and some 'mystery prizes' will be given away to random visitors upon registration at the site
The authorities sent out the advisory ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, a period when the demand for domestic worker services usually increases
The Roads and Transport Authority has put in place a clear set of cycling regulations to ensure public safety: Here's the full list of fines and violations
The driver’s licence test in the emirate is meant to evaluate learners thoroughly before they can get behind the wheel