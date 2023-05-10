Dubai Metro services face disruption on Red Line due to technical issue, says RTA

Public buses have been deployed to transport passengers

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 3:23 PM Last updated: Wed 10 May 2023, 3:30 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday alerted riders to a service disruption at Dubai Metro's GGICO station.

A technical issue has been detected at the station on the Red Line, the RTA said in a tweet.

Public buses have been deployed to transport passengers heading to Centrepoint and Expo2020 Metro stations, RTA added.

