UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Complete guide: New and updated names of Dubai Metro Stations

Read on to acquaint yourself with the new and updated names of all the Dubai Metro Stations to ensure smooth travels.

by

Rida Jaleel

Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 12:13 PM

Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 12:23 PM

The Dubai Metro was kickstarted on September 9, 2009, as one of the most ambitious projects of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). And today, more than a decade after its beginning, it’s safe to say that it has been a smashing success. A record 1.7 million users ride on the Metro each day, and it is considered one of the safest, cleanest, and most accessible modes of public transport in the world.

The Dubai Metro has a total of 47 stations distributed across 2 lines; Red and Green. However, the names of these stations have seen frequent changes in the past years, which might lead to some confusion on the part of new Metro users or those who are using the Metro after a short or long break.

Here is a complete list of all the Dubai Metro stations that have faced name changes until its inception, and their current and updated names:

LinePrevious Station Name(s)Current Station Names
Red Line Al Rashidiya Centrepoint
Red Line Al Jafiliya max
Red Line Dubai Marina/DAMAC Properties Sobha Realty
Transit Line Khalid Bin Al Waleed Burjuman
Red LineNoor Islamic Bank/Noor Bank/Al Safa Onpassive
Red Line Al KaramaADCB
Red LineFirst Gulf Bank/First Abu Dhabi Bank/Umm Al Sheif Equiti
Red Line NakheelAl Khail
Red Line DUBALEnergy
Red Line Jebel Ali IndustrialDanube
Red Line Al Fahidi/Sharaf DGMashreq
Red Line Jebel AliUAE Exchange
Red Line Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)DMCC
Red Line Nakheel Harbour and TowerJebel Ali

So there you have it, the updated list of all the Metro stations, the names of which have been changed. Equip yourself with all the latest RTA updates to ensure no uncertainties and smooth journeys!

Rida Jaleel
Rida Jaleel

More news from Life and Living