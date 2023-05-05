Complete guide: New and updated names of Dubai Metro Stations

Read on to acquaint yourself with the new and updated names of all the Dubai Metro Stations to ensure smooth travels.

by Rida Jaleel Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 12:13 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 12:23 PM

The Dubai Metro was kickstarted on September 9, 2009, as one of the most ambitious projects of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). And today, more than a decade after its beginning, it’s safe to say that it has been a smashing success. A record 1.7 million users ride on the Metro each day, and it is considered one of the safest, cleanest, and most accessible modes of public transport in the world.

The Dubai Metro has a total of 47 stations distributed across 2 lines; Red and Green. However, the names of these stations have seen frequent changes in the past years, which might lead to some confusion on the part of new Metro users or those who are using the Metro after a short or long break.

Here is a complete list of all the Dubai Metro stations that have faced name changes until its inception, and their current and updated names:

Line Previous Station Name(s) Current Station Names Red Line Al Rashidiya Centrepoint Red Line Al Jafiliya max Red Line Dubai Marina/DAMAC Properties Sobha Realty Transit Line Khalid Bin Al Waleed Burjuman Red Line Noor Islamic Bank/Noor Bank/Al Safa Onpassive Red Line Al Karama ADCB Red Line First Gulf Bank/First Abu Dhabi Bank/Umm Al Sheif Equiti Red Line Nakheel Al Khail Red Line DUBAL Energy Red Line Jebel Ali Industrial Danube Red Line Al Fahidi/Sharaf DG Mashreq Red Line Jebel Ali UAE Exchange Red Line Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) DMCC Red Line Nakheel Harbour and Tower Jebel Ali

So there you have it, the updated list of all the Metro stations, the names of which have been changed. Equip yourself with all the latest RTA updates to ensure no uncertainties and smooth journeys!