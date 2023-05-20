Carrying alcohol, selling nol cards: 21 violations for which you could be fined up to Dh500 on RTA buses in Dubai

Filipino American designers across the United States and Canada are putting their own spin on classic Filipiniana outfits for a new generation of brides
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been scaling up inspections on public transport, monitoring commuters' compliance with rules and regulations.
Recently, the authority carried out as many as 40,000 inspections in just six days and, during this period, it recorded 1,193 violations.
Several commuters were caught dodging bus fares, while some failed to show their nol cards. These are violations punishable by a fine of Dh200, according to RTA guidelines.
Failure to pay fares, however, is just one of 21 violations that can get RTA bus riders fined in Dubai. Sleeping at bus shelters, using an invalid card, and eating at prohibited places, for example, are offences, too.
Here's the full list of violations on public buses and the corresponding penalties:
|Violation
|Fine
|Using public transport modes, facilities and services or entering / exiting fare zones without paying the due fare
|Dh200
|Failure to present a nol Card upon request
|Dh200
|Using a third party card
|Dh200
|Using an expired card
|Dh200
|Using an invalid card
|Dh500
|Using a fake card
|Dh200
|Selling Nol cards without prior permit from the RTA
|Dh500
|Destroying, sabotaging or tampering with the systems, tools or seats of the public transport modes
|Dh200
|Spitting, littering, doing any act that may contaminate public transport modes, facilities and services
|Dh100
|Causing inconvenience to users of public transport modes, facilities and services in any way whatever
|Dh200
|Smoking inside public transport modes, facilities and services
|Dh200
|Taking hazardous materials inside public transport modes, facilities and services including weapons, sharp materials or inflammable.
|Dh200
|Taking alcohol inside public transport modes, facilities and services
|Dh200
|Selling goods and commodities inside public transport modes, facilities and services or promoting the same through any type of advertisement or propaganda
|Dh200
|Opening public buses’ door or leaving it open during the movement between stations or during parking
|Dh100
|Entering or sitting in places allocated for specific people inside the bus. (ex. female areas)
|Dh100
|Carrying or using materials or equipment which may annoy other passengers or may endanger their safety.
|Dh100
|Sleeping in passengers bus shelters or in undesignated places
|Dh300
|Acting in a way that may cause public transport driver to lose attention or obstructing his vision while driving
|Dh200
|Standing or sitting on part of public transport modes, facilities and services that is not allocated for passengers use
|Dh100
|Eating and drinking in a prohibited places
|Dh100
