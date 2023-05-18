Dubai: RTA catches several residents violating bus fares, parking ticket rules

Filipino American designers across the United States and Canada are putting their own spin on classic Filipiniana outfits for a new generation of brides
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), during a recent Rasid inspection campaign, registered several violations by residents - failure to tap nol cards on public buses and not paying parking tariffs topped the list of most common offences.
Over six days, RTA carried out 40,000 inspections, reporting 1,193 violations. Most of them related to the use of public transport means, facilities and services, entering and leaving paid parking zones without paying the specified tariff or failing to show nol card upon request, or using the services and facilities in a way contrary to RTA’s instructions displayed on the directional signs in addition to other applicable violations.
The inspection campaign targeted various parking areas in the emirate, including Dubai American Academy, Al Khail Gate, Al Quoz, Majlis Al Gharifa, Burj Al Arab Hotel and Al Wasl Street.
Saeed Al Balushi, director of passenger transport activities monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “The campaigns were conducted in coordination with several concerned bodies, including Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. They covered parking lots across the emirate to reduce fare evasion by public bus users and control unauthorised activities.
He added: “During these campaigns, some violations were reported, and data was collected and analysed using smart inspection systems and big data. Benchmarks were conducted covering inspections and violations. The reviews monitored the positive effects of these campaigns and their role in curbing offences and misconduct."
AlBalushi continued: “The field teams of the Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department are launching year-round inspection campaigns in several spots across Dubai to detect violations, illegal activities, and misconducts that tarnish the image of tourism of the UAE, particularly Dubai.
He also urged users of public buses to pay the relevant fare using nol cards. "This measure will ensure the optimal use of RTA's means of transportation, particularly buses. It will also support RTA's efforts to provide services that cater to the needs of UAE residents, especially Dubai, and visitors from all over the world," he concluded.
