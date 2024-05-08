50% discounts, fee exemptions, free access: UAE's people of determination card explained

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Wed 8 May 2024

Apart from being a safe, world-class country to live in for people of different nationalities, the UAE is also a nation that leads from the front when it comes people of determination (PoD).

Over the last several years, it has introduced an array of initiatives to empower people of determination and make the country more PoD-friendly. One such move has been to introduce a dedicated PoD card through the Ministry of Community Development, which functions as an official document and identifies the holder as a person of determination.

Through this card, people of determination are entitled to a number of benefits across different emirates in the UAE. Here are a few:

Across UAE

Exemption from fees for issuing and renewing Emirates ID cards.

Exemption from passport issuance and renewal fees, priority to complete transactions and travel procedures.

Private parking and counter, special mobility chair, and private waiting room at the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship.

Etisalat Freedom Card with 50% discount on eLife Family Value Pack of TV, internet and telephone, home internet packages, home telephone, prepaid mobile data packs. They will also get free subscription to Internet Calling Plan for Mobile and eLife while using Botim. They can avail a 50% discount on all Du Packages.

Discount of 10% on all local and international shipping with Emirates Post.

Up to 25% discount on scholarships on all programmes at the Mena College of Management.

Range of exclusive services and offers on Fazaa, a social initiative which offers beneﬁts to its members and their families, primarily for employees of the Ministry of the Interior, government and semi-governmental entities.

Abu Dhabi

They can avail the Aounak Health Insurance card (a health insurance policy for PoD and orphans under the age of 18, supported by the Department of Health) for physical, visual impairment, autism and intellectual disabilities.

Special permits and park in designated spaces in public parking areas. Holders of these permits are exempt from parking fees.

Travel free on all public transport buses by using the Hafilat card.

Discount on taxis in Abu Dhabi through electronic cards issued by the Ministry of Community Development.

Use ferries for free along with an accompanying individual.

Exempt from fees while using the capital's toll gates.

Free parking for one hour at the Zayed International Airport.

Free entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi along with an accompanying individual.

Membership at the Armed Forces hotel and club.

Dubai

Exempt from Dubai Salik toll gate fees.

Travel for free on the metro and public buses using a personalised Nol card, which can be purchased for Dh70 — Dh50 for the card and Dh20 as the starting value on the card. The validity is for 5 years and can be purchased again after the validity expires.

55% discount on tickets on Emirates Airlines.

Free parking in all terminals at Dubai International Airport for two hours.

Free entry to Global Village along with an accompanying individual.

Free entry to public parks and top attractions such as Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari, dolphin shows and Children's City along with two accompanying individuals.

Free entry to IMG World along with an accompanying individual.

Sharjah

Easy access for all vehicle licensing services for all categories.

Avail the Absher Health Insurance card that provides priority on appointments and shortened waiting periods for doctor consultations.

Ajman

Free special taxis.

