Dubai Taxi announces new service, 50% discount for people of determination

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 1:07 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 11:49 PM

The Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has introduced a new service aimed at enhancing accessibility for individuals with disabilities. This initiative allows people of determination, particularly those with non-motor disabilities, to book regular taxis through the DTC App. This provides an alternative for individuals who may not require the specialised taxis designed for wheelchair users.

Users can avail of the same 50 per cent discount that is offered for the dedicated service for people of determination. The system is designed to be accessible for holders of the Sanad card for people of determination in Dubai, enabling them to use this service efficiently and electronically.

Innovative proactive services

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Acting Chief Business Transformation Officer at Dubai Taxi Company, emphasised that the launch of the new service reflects the company's commitment to continually enhance its services and offer an innovative model of smart and proactive services. “We look forward to enhancing customer satisfaction, particularly among people of determination,” Al Meer added.

“DTC has always strived to align its services with the needs of people of determination, in compliance with the highest global standards, and we will continue to do so to provide them with top-tier transportation services and contribute significantly to Dubai's reputation as an inclusive city for people of determination,” he further said.

Al Meer noted that there has been a growing demand for DTC’s vehicles designed for people of determination. Consequently, the launch of this digital service is part of the company's efforts to expand and streamline the provision of transportation services for this group by leveraging modern and efficient methods. This service enables people of determination, including residents, visitors, and tourists, to access regular taxi services conveniently and swiftly, further enhancing their mobility.

