World Corporate Summit brings together global CEOs with a vision of improving the world through business

Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 7:22 PM

The World Corporate Summit will be hosting 1500 leaders in Dubai from across the globe to exchange ideas and build partnerships that will impact the world economy, cementing the United Arab Emirates’ position as a global business capital.

Spanning across 20 days from November 21 until December 15, this exclusive senior executive summit will host over 100 dialogues as round table discussions, as well as networking events and private gala dinners. The World Corporate Summit will allow renowned global leaders to interact, network, and brainstorm the future of the global economy, across all verticals such as business, finance, education, health, sports, media, technology and industry.

During the summit, the key highlight of sports week will be Investopia: 'The Future of Sport', hosted by the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, chairman of Investopia, taking place on December 7 and 8. Sports being a valuable aspect for the UAE, Investopia, was designed to shape the future economy of sport and become a major investment arm of the UAE government.

Bernard Caiazzo, president of WCS and president of the Global Football Alliance, said: "By bringing together the major players of the world of sport and business in Dubai, to share in the passion of football while exploring investment opportunities, during the biggest international sporting event, we are laying the foundation for a more inclusive and modern World Economic Forum, with the support of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “We are pleased to extend our support to the World Corporate Summit, a significant gathering of top global executives that further reinforces Dubai’s position as an international hub for events, business and tourism. As a multi-faceted destination that offers visitors a multitude of different experiences, events form a key element of Dubai’s tourism strategy that is guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai to ensure Dubai becomes the most sought after destination and the best city in the world to live and work in. It is truly encouraging to note that just as the international sporting spectacle kicks off in Qatar, this forum will provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions on sports – an intrinsic part of the UAE’s social fabric and its role in the global economy, in addition to facilitating dialogue on other sectors. Dubai looks forward to a World Corporate Summit that will be fruitful for every participant, and which will contribute further towards broadening Dubai’s global appeal as a must-visit destination.”