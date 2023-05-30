Weight loss and bariatric programme at King’s College Hospital London

Published: Tue 30 May 2023

Weight loss can be a deeply personal journey. The constant back and forth through different nutrition plans, fad diets, and intense exercise programs without yielding results can be a stressful experience. It can leave a person feeling as though there is no end in sight. Knowing what information to trust is almost impossible when advertisements and influencers swear by a variant of diet plans or exercise challenges.

The medical experts at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai understand that the struggle to lose weight is unique for each individual. And that is why the King’s Bariatric and Weight Loss Programme has been re-launched.

According to Dr Farooq Khan, consultant hepatologist, gastroenterologist and interventional endoscopist, and weight loss specialist at King’s Dubai, this programme focuses on the individual, ensuring that every patient feels cared for, heard and understood as they continue their weight loss journey.

Holistic care and weight loss plans

“King’s Dubai provides patients with holistic care plans, leading to long-term patient success,” says Dr Khan, adding that while obesity is complex and cannot be solved through a single surgery, easy-to-follow nutrition plans, exercise regimens and simple lifestyle adjustments will play a crucial role in the individual’s weight loss journey.

“The multidisciplinary team of experts at King’s examine each patient as a whole person, understanding that often health issues are not isolated conditions. Our expert surgeons provide consultations for those patients requiring surgery in their individualized weight loss programme.”

Dr Khan states that the team of gastroenterologists, general surgeons, internal medicine doctors, endocrinologists, dietetics and psychologists work together to evaluate hormone levels, adjacent diseases and the entire digestive tract. “The patient and the doctors will then make an informed decision based on all aspects of the patient’s health, including medical history,” he notes.

Dr Khan says that he has worked with a lot of medical specialists throughout his career. However, he says that the weight management experts at King’s Dubai are the best in their field of medicine. They provide specialised types of surgeries, depending on the needs of each patient. The options could include:

● Endoscopic gastric balloon

● Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty

● Gastric band

● Gastric bypass

● Roux-en-y

● Mini gastric bypass

● Omega loop

● Sleeve gastrectomy/gastric sleeve

“Each one of these is prescribed based on the patient’s medical history, goals and lifestyle. Previous medical history and concerns including diabetes, sleep apnea or asthma are also taken into account as these world-class experts build a weight loss plan,” continues the doctor.

Endocrinology's role in obesity management

Dr Emran Ghaffar Khan, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at King’s Dubai, who has more than 30 years of experience in the management of obesity in the UK, and was running the obesity service institution in the UK, says that in the prestigious UK-trained team at King's College Hospital Dubai, the multidisciplinary approach to obesity management is enhanced by the vital role of the endocrinologist, particularly within the context of the bariatric surgery service.” The endocrinologist, he adds, brings specialised expertise in addressing the intricate hormonal factors that contribute to obesity.

Dr Ghaffar continues: “By thoroughly assessing and diagnosing hormonal imbalances, they can identify underlying endocrine disorders that may be causing or exacerbating the patient's obesity. Through a comprehensive evaluation, the endocrinologist collaborates with other healthcare professionals, including bariatric surgeons, dietitians, psychologists, and exercise specialists, to develop personalised treatment plans tailored to the individual needs of each patient.”

Long-term management

Dr Ahmad Hassan, consultant general, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, adds that weight loss surgery remains to be the gold standard definitive treatment for obesity. Truly understanding every patient’s needs and requirements is the foundation of the care each patient receives.

“The team at King’s has vast experience in treating long-term side effects of previous bariatric surgery like reflux and dumping as well as weight regain,” notes Dr Hassan.