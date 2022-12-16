Veteran actor Dalip Tahil glitters up Kanz Jewels with his presence

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 6:05 PM

Kanz Jewels, UAE’s leading jewellery brand, recently hosted India’s well-known actor Dalip Tahil at their Bur Dubai showroom. According to Anil Dhanak, managing director, “We were honoured to host Dalip Tahil, who is well-known as a film, television and theatre actor. He has played many noteworthy roles in theatre, television as well as movies and is known for his dynamic screen presence and acting skills.” On the other hand, Tahil said that the television show ‘Buniyaad’ changed his life, terming it as a ‘game changer’.

Established in 1991 by Dhanak, Kanz Jewels is one of the oldest jewellers in the Deira Gold Souk. A strong industry knowledge and determination have played crucial roles in Kanz Jewels expanding its operations to 12 showrooms, across Dubai, of which 10 showrooms are in Gold Souk, Deira Dubai. Gold Souk is the most preferred spot for tourists who visit ‘The City of Gold’.